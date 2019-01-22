Speech to Text for New ownership take over Riley Restaurant

the pizza city in riley, indiana is under new ownership.. "teresa voiles" and "don bedwell" took over the restaurant. the previous owners retired. these new owners say there are of course some risks to owning the restaurant... but they are ready to take them on. " theres always been something here.. so the community will support a restaurant. i think its just about finding the right mix. " owners say the menu and the deals