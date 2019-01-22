Clear

Moving into the new History Center

Moving into the new History Center

Posted: Tue Jan 22 15:21:34 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 15:21:34 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

use it. load by load.. the new vigo county history center is coming together. moving crews having been taking artifacts from the old location.. to the new location. we were with them today as they moved in some items from the collection. they have to be very careful... some of the items are very large.. heavy.. and fragile. the historical society is excited to be at this point in the moving process. leaders can't wait to start putting the displays together for you to see! "i think the community is going to be very surprised when they see what's been taking place behind these walls. we've built a history center that can be used by the whole community." the new history center is on wabash avenue. organizers hope to have it ready in another few months. the campaign to raise money for the move is still underway. we've linked you to that information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com.
