Lost Creek Sensory Path

Posted: Tue Jan 22 15:19:59 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 15:19:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

students at lost creek elementary school have something new to do in the halls. there's a new "sensory path" in the kindergarten hallway. students can jump..skip..do a chicken walk.. and more! the path will help students who have extra energy.. or trouble focusing. teachers say there's been a lot of positive reaction. "we've had a couple of kids that we have brought them out and taught them how to use it. and then the other children, have you know kinda of tested it out...the first day it was pretty neat. all the kids were in awe of it and wanted to know what it was. teachers say there are a teachers teachers say there are a lot of opportunities with the path. they say students are quickly learning how to
