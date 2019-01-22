Speech to Text for Proposed Indiana cigarette tax increase

up hoosiers could be seeing a tax increase in the near future. this time.. it's going to hit the wallets of smokers. the proposed bill would add a two dollar tax increase to the price of each pack of cigarettes. this bill has come up before.. but it didn't pass. now.. lawmakers and anti-smoknig groups are pushing yet again for the raise. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us with more on how some people feel about the proposed increase. today i spoke with those against and in favor of the tax increase. those in favor say it could help decrease the number of hoosiers who smoke statewide. for people who do smoke.. they say it's not fair these tax increases always seem to target smokers. < amber stumpp is the manager of smoker friendly in terre haute. she's been smoking cigarettes for the last 15 years. now.. the new proposed tax increase on cigarettes could affect her and her store. "i do not feel like it should actually always come down to the smoker's paying the extra taxes. it's a choice that we make and it's always the non-smokers who are deciding that it should be done." many people believe non-smokers should have a say on the tax increase. libby ray is the tobacco prevention coordinator in vigo county. she says this increase could help everyone in the long run. "the cost of one pack of cigarettes is around six dollars, but the health care costs and so forth that go along with that down the road add up quickly and it's were all paying for that ultimatley." ray says it's not just about the money.. but potentially helping save someones life. "raising the cost of smoking can be a contributing factor to helping someone successfully try to quit." but for stumpp and many others.. rasing the price isn't enough to keep them from smoking. stumpp says she thinks there could be other things to raise taxes on without pin pointing a certain group like smokers. "the increase shouldn't be towards cigarettes all the time. it seems to be especailly a lot more lately this increases always come to cigarettes."> a new poll done by the indiana chamber shows many hoosiers support the increase. out of the 600 people surveyed.. 62 percent of hoosiers say they want to see the two dollar increase. back