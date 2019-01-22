Speech to Text for Leaf Pickup on hold in Terre Haute

to you. leaf pick-up is on hold in terre haute. crews did not finish pick-up before the winter weather hit. city officials told news 10..pick-up will resume when the weather breaks. the route will start at 8th avenue to haythorne from 1st street to u.s. highway 46. if you need clean-up right away...you can call 3-1-1 at any time.