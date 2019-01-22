Speech to Text for I-70 clean up after winter weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

say winter weather over the weekend caused hundreds of accidents and slide-offs in indiana. crews were busy clearing vehicles from interstate 70 this morning... indiana state police say over the weekend troopers dealt with 318 slide-offs. drivers could still see some of that leftover wreckage today. our crews caught video of some of the clean up along i-70 in vigo county this morning. they were digging out a semi that had slid off the road. one lane of traffic was closed for about 2 hours for clean up. police say unsafe speed was the most common cause of accidents