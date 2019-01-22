Speech to Text for Two facing charges in connection to severe neglect case

two people are facing child neglect charges at this hour... that's after a child was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.. police arrested "scott edwards." he faces charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent. "edwards" was taking care of the child. court documents say the child had a split tongue. investigators said a pair of scissors might've caused the damage. the child also had several bruises and other injuries. the child's mother "holly cota" is also facing charges. records say she lied about how the injuries happened. "cota" is facing a charge of "obstruction