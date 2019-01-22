Clear

Motel 6 situation wraps up peacefully

Motel 6 situation wraps up peacefully

Posted: Tue Jan 22 15:13:50 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 15:13:51 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we continue to follow a developing story tonight... police are investigating an explosive device at a local motel... good evening and thanks for joining us. police responded to the motel 6 on the city's south side earlier today... that's where employees said they found a suspicious device. news 10s lacey clifton is live on the scene.. she's been following this story for you... lacey has new information from police.. lacey adlibs <we continue to follow "developing news" for you at this hour.. as "an explosive device" was found "at a terre haute motel". "terre haute police say".. they responded "to a found item" "at the motel 6". "officers" believe the item is some type "of explosive device". "police say".. they have secured the area. "indiana state police bomb techs" are on scene. "police say".. there was "no" threat made by anyone.. only "a found item". "news 10" has a crew on scene.. and will bring you the latest details "at the top of the hour".> "it does seem like overkill for some fireworks but we prepared for the worst and the best came out " reporting live in terre haute.. lacey clifton .. news
