Speech to Text for Main Street Project update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

down to the main street project here in vincennes. ////// <things are quiet tuesday morning along main street. for months the stretch of road has been bustling with construction. but now.. "we're finally starting to slow up a bit. the bridge construction has been delayed a little bit. but it's not a critical path item so that's not effecting the completion date." sanitation issues caused delays to bridge work. however according to city engineer john sprague that's been the only hiccup this winter season. "they have, i would say, between ninety five and one hundred percent of the storm sewer installed. so that was a good process." crews had planned to only have half of that step completed by the winter slow down. a mild start to the winter help crews get the storm sewer done. however as winter sets in work most likely will have to wait. "the storm sewer is almost complete. the next thing to do after that is the under drain and your sub grade treatment. and the sub grade treatment is very weather dependant." sub grade is essentially the road's foundation. meaning it is important to get the temperatures right before putting it together. "we have to be able to do dirt work and get stuff down to sub grade. which you can't do in the winter time. so we're going to have to wait til everything is thawed out and stays thawed out." offical completion date is set for september. however sprague says crews hope to have the road open to traffic before then. "we want to have the road open to traffic by the time school starts which is early august." > ///////// the main street project is not the only project going on in the city. at six oclock i'll have an update on a project that will help give more parking to downtown vincennes. live in vincennes gary brian news 10 will be right back. /////// let's take a look "at today's top 5 at 5"! /////// we continue to follow "developing news" for you at this hour.. as "an explosive device" was found "at a terre haute motel". "terre haute police say".. they police say".. "terre haute motel". terre haute found "at a device" was explosive as "an at this hour.. news" for you "developin to follow we continue /////// 5"! today's top 5 at look "at