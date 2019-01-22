Clear

Tuesday Early Forecast

Posted: Tue Jan 22 14:48:45 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 14:48:45 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight tonight showers. temperature rising to around 41 by 1am. south wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday showers likely, mainly before 11am. cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 28 by 5pm. south wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
A rainy, windy night
