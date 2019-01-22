Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight tonight showers. temperature rising to around 41 by 1am. south wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday showers likely, mainly before 11am. cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 28 by 5pm. south wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. tonight showers. temperature rising to around 41 by 1am. south wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday showers likely, mainly before 11am. cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 28 by 5pm. south wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. straight ahead.. a straight straight