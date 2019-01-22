Clear

The Brazil State of the City

expect to pay around "2-17". meantime.. "drivers in brazil, indiana" will continue to have "much smoother roads to travel". that's one of the goals "for mayor brian wyndham". "the mayor" gave his 8th "state of the city" address "today". "the huge highway-40 project'.. that "brazil" endure last year.. was one "of the major highlights" of the year. "mayor wyndham".. told those in attendance today.. "the street paving project" will continue "in 20-19". "he said".. thanks "to that project", thanks "to that project", "to grant money", an "to community support".. "brazil" is truly prospering. /////// /////// "...therre's been a lot more community involvement, community concern, our blight elinination program will continue on as well to rehab some neighborhoods..but baskically raises property values in the community we live in and the street paving project is part of that whole program.." ////// projects for 20-19 include: "completion of the new police department building". "a veterans park" will be built "at craig park". "the city" wants to establish "a neighborhood watch program".. and "the city" is already planning a utility expansion program for growth at the industrial
