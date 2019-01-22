Speech to Text for Adopt a fire hydrant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/////// "1st responders".. are asking "for your help".. as the work to keep you "safe" during the winter months. "firefighters" hope you'll consider "adopting a fire hydrant" in your neighborhood. "as snow falls".. it can be difficult for crews to access water in an emergency. that's why they're asking you.. to help keep the area around a hydrant "clear". by leaving about "3"-feet of space around it.. it could ultimately "help save lives". /////// //////// "in the past we've had to try and locate a hydrant. once we've located em, dispatch will tell us exactly where they're at then we have to dig around and try to find them." /////// with the lower snowfall amounts... "loudermilk says".. access to fire hydrants has "not" been an issue here lately. "he says".. the number of fires in terre haute.. within last few years.. has also "decreased".