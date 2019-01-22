Speech to Text for Keeping your pets safe in cold weather

people shelter". we all know.. how hard "the cold weather" can be "on our bodies". but we're "not" the only ones.. who feel the effects. the storm team's "chris piper".. joins us now "live". he tells us.. a few ways you can keep a closer eye "on your pets" this winter. "chris"... //////// susie.. you've heard all "4" storm team members talk about the roller coaster weather of the wabash valley. one day we'll have a high of "40".. and the next.. the temperatures won't even get into the teens. those drastic changes in temperatures not only take a toll on us humans.. but are even harder for pets to adjust to. //// <weather plays a part in our every day lives. when the weather is constant, our bodies get used to it. when we have a big change, our bodies have to adapt. "the drastic changes are kind of the big key. quick changes are more likely to be an issue versus slow changes." john shepherd is a veterinarian at four loving paws. he says the good news is, our pets can get used to the colder temperatures, but the drastic changes are what's dangerous to them. "we can acclimate to the temperatures and get used to them so you don't have to necessarily walk around with a full jacket on every single day, pets can acclimate to the weather and the temperatures as well. but the quick changes are what's going to get them and us into trouble." shepherd says they are a lot like us. they not only get cold like we do, but they tend to show a lot of the same symptoms. "so the trembling, the shivering, the shaking, huddled up, trying to find a warm environment. usually they will try to dig a hole, or if they've got a dog house, they'll be bundled up inside the dog house." so what can you do? "blankets and bedding can be helpful, you just have to watch out for moisture. so if they're tracking in snow, they're gonna track in that moisture and moisture in cold temperatures can lead to difficulties and problems." but the best thing to do shepherd says, is to know your pets and keep a close eye on them in this weather. "the key is, pick up on it. recognize that they are cold, and it's not a comfortable cold, or a i'm just burrowing up, its an i'm uncomfortable and i'm not feeling well, and this is really affecting me." by doing these things, you can keep your pets a little warmer and safer during this winter season. > ////// now shepherd says in hot weather, we think about getting dehydrated. he says being outside for long periods of time for both us and our pets can dehydrate us as well. back to you.