Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clouds will continue increasing for the afternoon, with pockets of rain developing for the drive home. widespread rain looks likely tonight. lows tonight actually stay steady in the upper 30s with a warm front in the area. some rain could mix with a few flakes overnight. then, 42 tomorrow, temperatures fall in the afternoon.