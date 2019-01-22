Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Tue Jan 22 09:49:57 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 09:51:17 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

clouds will continue increasing for the afternoon, with pockets of rain developing for the drive home. widespread rain looks likely tonight. lows tonight actually stay steady in the upper 30s with a warm front in the area. some rain could mix with a few flakes overnight. then, 42 tomorrow, temperatures fall in the afternoon.
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy and windy, rain developing.
