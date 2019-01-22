All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the bitter cold temperatures are a real concern for everyone. and they are especially a concern for those who have no place to go. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute to explain an event happening tomorrow---aimed at helping those in need. abby? happening tomorrow--- the homeless will come together for one of the most important days of the year. Tomorrow is the nationwide homeless count. it's called point in time count. thousands are sleeping on the streets right now. this event will ensure the needs of homeless people in the community are met. several all over the country will count the number of homeless people living within their community---both sheltered and not. the information gathered helps determine housing and resource needs for the area. tomorrow---between 11 and 2 in the afternoon---people can go to various locations around the wabash valley. take a look at your screen. those locations include---fairbanks park, gilbert park, transit authority---or local soup kitchens. several organizations will be handing out food, warm clothes, and getting people help they need with shelters. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

the sullivan county brown baggers food program is still looking for a permament home - but at least it's found a temporary location to serve the community. you can now find it in the board of health building in sullivan. the food program's previous home was the shelburn town annex. it needed to be moved after the town decided to put the property on the market. you can help in the search for a permanent home by going to the link on our website at wthitv.com. there, you can find out how to donate.

meanwhile a local woman is doing her part to help those in need. faye adamson started a "blessing tree". you'll find it at 9th and pugh streets in terre haute. adamson started placing hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets underneath the tree. everything is free for those who need it.

doctor daniel tanoos is expected back in court tomorrow. he faces 3-counts of bribery. both sides must file briefs with the court by tomorrow. his lawyers must outline why they think his case should be dismissed. meanwhile...the marion county prosecutor says a jury should decide. authorities accused tanoos of awarding contracts in exchange for favors. at the time tanoos served as superintendent for the vigo county school corporation.

happening now - the search continues for a shooter who opened fire at a mall in orland park, illinois - a suburb of chicago. a 20-year-old man died in the incident. the shooting happened in the middle of the fast food court. authorities say the shooter and victim knew each other. they are calling the crime an isolated incident. police say an innocent bystander was grazed by a bullet, but not seriously hurt.

indiana lawmaker john bartlett is one of many lawmakers advocating for hate crime legislation in indiana. he was a guest at last night's meeting of the greater wabash valley naacp. bartlett says the legislation is long overdue. some proposed bills include certain groups but exclude others. local leaders say they hope to see a law passed that is inclusive.

the iconic clabber girl billboard is back up on terre haute's east side. you can find it along u.s. highway 40. the billboard is 44 feet long. it's one of the first things you see when entering terre haute from that direction local artist becky hochhalter restored the sign. the clabber girl sign has been a community staple for around 80 years.