Speech to Text for Kids learn lesson of inclusion at MLK Youth Leadership Summit Part 1

day. our top story. people nationwide are giving back and learning what it means to live life like m-l-k. that includes kids all throughout vigo county. the annual martin luther king jr. youth summit wrapped up this afternoon. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us now live in our newsroom. she joins us with more on how these kids spent their day. jada. heather.. middle and high schoolers spent their day out of the classroom.. learning. but it was a lesson they won't soon forget. the lesson was the importance of "inclusion". < britany harrison started coming to the m-l-k youth leadership summit when she was eleven years old. she says this experience is a she says this experience is a way for her to meet new friends in the community. "each school has a variety of kids that have a lot to offer and you never know how they'll impact your life or your day if you don't speak up and say hi." by speaking up.. harrison says she was able to meet students from several local high schools. she even met a student that's homeschooled. it's this kind of exposure to others that creates acceptance. "if our students don't have experience with or exposure to kiddos and adults that are not like them that are different than them then we're never going to move that needle towards inclusion and acceptance." reed says that's why building these bonds are so important. harrison says she does enjoy meeting new people in the community.. but this experience is about much more. "it's very important to our community to understand why martin luther king was so important but for kids to have that touch with society and not to be in the dark with their history." whether you came out to learn some history.. or new things about others. many can agree the day was a success. "it's very like heartfelt to see these kids and they're smiling and paying attention they're not on their phones. just a day without technology and just communication face to face it's amazing."> harrison says this is her last summit experience.. but she hopes others will consider coming in the future. coming up at six we'll hear from one of today's guest speakers and how they're motivating students everyday. reporting live in the newsroom i'm live in the newsroom i'm jada huddlestun for news 10.