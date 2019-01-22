Speech to Text for Local homeless shelters seeing an influx of need with bitter cold temperatures

with temperatures dropping into the single digits... local homeless shelters say the demand is increasing. individuals and families with children are looking for some "warmth" from the frigid cold weather. the lighthouse mission in terre haute is one that is providing those a placed to sleep... that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning. she's there to walk us through how "this" homeless shelter is opening its doors. abby? jon, alia---- low temperatures...make for some very dangerous conditions for "anyone" staying outside. and---when you have no place to go...well the bitter cold can hit even harder. < *nat* temperatures in the teens... throughout the day. and dropping to single digits overnight..... *nat* with extremely cold weather, the lighthouse mission in terre haute is stocking up.... *nat* "people are hungry." chief executive officer---timothy fagg says they're serving about 325 meals a day. 65 men, women, and children...are currently staying "here." the mission has one-hundred twenty-five beds total. in past winters, fagg, says they've been overcapacity. "i'd rather they be inside where it's warm rather than outside where it's freezing cold." but--- even with a possible overflow the "mission" says the will not turn people away. ....especially in these conditions.... "will give them a place to stay even if it's just for a short period of time." > for more information on the lighthouse mission you can visit our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news