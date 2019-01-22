Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local homeless shelters seeing an influx of need with bitter cold temperatures

With temperatures dropping into the single digits, local homeless shelters say the demand is increasing. Individuals and families with children are looking for some warmth from the frigid cold weather.

Posted: Tue Jan 22 05:42:32 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 05:42:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Abby Kirk

Speech to Text for Local homeless shelters seeing an influx of need with bitter cold temperatures

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with temperatures dropping into the single digits... local homeless shelters say the demand is increasing. individuals and families with children are looking for some "warmth" from the frigid cold weather. the lighthouse mission in terre haute is one that is providing those a placed to sleep... that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning. she's there to walk us through how "this" homeless shelter is opening its doors. abby? jon, alia---- low temperatures...make for some very dangerous conditions for "anyone" staying outside. and---when you have no place to go...well the bitter cold can hit even harder. < *nat* temperatures in the teens... throughout the day. and dropping to single digits overnight..... *nat* with extremely cold weather, the lighthouse mission in terre haute is stocking up.... *nat* "people are hungry." chief executive officer---timothy fagg says they're serving about 325 meals a day. 65 men, women, and children...are currently staying "here." the mission has one-hundred twenty-five beds total. in past winters, fagg, says they've been overcapacity. "i'd rather they be inside where it's warm rather than outside where it's freezing cold." but--- even with a possible overflow the "mission" says the will not turn people away. ....especially in these conditions.... "will give them a place to stay even if it's just for a short period of time." > for more information on the lighthouse mission you can visit our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 12°
Cloudy and windy, rain developing.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Kids learn lesson of inclusion at MLK Youth Leadership Summit Part 1

Image

Local homeless shelters seeing an influx of need with bitter cold temperatures

Image

Increasing clouds, rain and freezing rain possible. High: 40°

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Wind Chill Factor

Image

Rose-Hulman is looking for people and organizations to provide projects.

Image

Global speaker delivers powerful message at Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU students team up with Million Meals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling