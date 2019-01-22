Increasing clouds, rain and freezing rain possible. High: 40°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday Night: Freezing rain, still breezy, overnight temps rising. Low: 39°

Wednesday: Rain/mix possible. Still breezy. High: 39F°

Detailed Forecast: The weather over the next 24 hours will bring a lot of changes. Clouds will increase for Tuesday as an area of low pressure begins to chug into the area. First, a warm front will bring a boost in temperatures and increasing chances for rain. Because of the chill weekend, the potential for freezing rain does exist, so watch for slick spots on roadways and sidewalks. The warm air continues to blast through into Wednesday morning, but no sooner than temps warm up, a cold front will bring them right back down. The cold front looks to drop in by tomorrow afternoon, thus creating the potential for a rain/snow mix. Colder air filters back in for the end of the week and several days look to bring light chances for snow, and or, rain depending on temperature.

