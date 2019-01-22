Clear
Increasing clouds, rain and freezing rain possible. High: 40°

Clouds will increase for Tuesday as an area of low pressure begins to chug into the area.

Posted: Tue Jan 22 03:11:33 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 03:24:47 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday Night: Freezing rain, still breezy, overnight temps rising. Low: 39°

Wednesday: Rain/mix possible. Still breezy. High: 39F°

Detailed Forecast: The weather over the next 24 hours will bring a lot of changes. Clouds will increase for Tuesday as an area of low pressure begins to chug into the area. First, a warm front will bring a boost in temperatures and increasing chances for rain. Because of the chill weekend, the potential for freezing rain does exist, so watch for slick spots on roadways and sidewalks. The warm air continues to blast through into Wednesday morning, but no sooner than temps warm up, a cold front will bring them right back down. The cold front looks to drop in by tomorrow afternoon, thus creating the potential for a rain/snow mix. Colder air filters back in for the end of the week and several days look to bring light chances for snow, and or, rain depending on temperature.

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 8°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 2°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 8°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 8°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 8°
Cloudy and windy, rain developing.
