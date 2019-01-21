Speech to Text for Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

on this martin luther king junior day... a local group is calling for change. good evening and welcome to new 10 on my fox 10. the greater wabash valley n-double-a-c-p met this evening to install new officers. they also discussed efforts at the indiana statehouse to pass hate crimes legislation. news 10's heather good spoke with one lawmaker about bias bills. she has more in tonight's top story. efforts to pass a hate crimes bill in indiana date back many years... but one lawmaker says change could be coming soon. < one wabash valley group continues to push for change. the local naacp chapter is celebrating a hundred years of service to the greater terre haute community. "we're talking about civil rights and we're taking about human rights." indiana lawmaker john bartlett was a special guest at monday night's meeting. he was asked to install a new round of group officers. bartlett in a member of the indiana legislative black caucus. he is one of many lawmakers pushing for hate crimes legislation. bartlett says the change is long overdue. state representative john bartlett says, "it didn't seem to get any traction until we had the swastica in carmel and that's when it began to get some traction." right now... lawmakers are looking at different proposals. some bills include certain groups but exclude others -- like the lgbtq community. local naacp chapter president sylvester edwards hopes any new law in inclusive. edwards says, "encompass everybody; women, men, police officers, children, anybody who gets bullied." bartlett says the pressure is on indiana lawmakers to take action... but he is concerned the final product may not be the best version of the law. "now that they need to do something, i think we'll get a watered down version and not what we really need for the state of indiana."> now bartlett and edwards are calling on you to take action. they say to call your elected leaders and