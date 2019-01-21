Speech to Text for Wind Chill Factor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winter months, during during winter months, we hear what the temperature outside is. but when we "walk" outside....it feels colder. that's because of something called "wind chill". storm team 10's chris piper joins us now to explain a little more. < during the winter season, we always look at just how cold things could get. but sometimes, it feels colder than it actually is, and that's thanks to the wind chill. now wind chill is something we pay close attention to, because it's a little complex. we sometimes refer to the wind chill as the "feels like temperature", because that's what it will feel like outside. but how do we get that number? first, the temperatures have to be at or below 50 degrees. any higher than that, and we get into the heat index. next, we have to have wind speeds that are at least 3 miles an hour. the wind is the biggest factor in this, because wind chill is how quickly something loses heat. the higher the wind speeds, the quicker heat is lost. finally, the wind chill will never make the actual temperature drop. for example, if the outdoor temperature is above freezing, and the wind chill is below freezing, that doesn't mean water will freeze because it feels like it's below freezing. always keep a close eye on the wind chill. not only for you, but also for pets if you take them outside for any period of time. back to you. > a pastor of a local church challenged local church