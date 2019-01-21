Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman is looking for people and organizations to provide projects.

180 meals today. a global speaker delivered a powerful message on the campus of rose-hulman institute of technology today. "derreck kayongo" has overcome many odds. he went from being a homeless ugandan refugee.. to a successful entrepreneur. "kayongo's" "global soap project" takes recycled, used hotel soap to transform impovervished populations around the world. his hope is to show others...small things can lead to big differences. "that's what i was talking to those kids about. what they're doing in school may eventualyl mean a lot to all of us globally, if they really have good intentions." "kayongo" says it's also important to focus on self. service.. education.. leadership