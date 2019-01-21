Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Global speaker delivers powerful message at Rose-Hulman

Derreck Kayongo has overcome many odds.

Posted: Mon Jan 21 16:40:03 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 21 16:40:03 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Global speaker delivers powerful message at Rose-Hulman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

180 meals today. a global speaker delivered a powerful message on the campus of rose-hulman institute of technology today. "derreck kayongo" has overcome many odds. he went from being a homeless ugandan refugee.. to a successful entrepreneur. "kayongo's" "global soap project" takes recycled, used hotel soap to transform impovervished populations around the world. his hope is to show others...small things can lead to big differences. "that's what i was talking to those kids about. what they're doing in school may eventualyl mean a lot to all of us globally, if they really have good intentions." "kayongo" says it's also important to focus on self. service.. education.. leadership
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -2°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Casey
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Rain on the way, still breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Wind Chill Factor

Image

Rose-Hulman is looking for people and organizations to provide projects.

Image

Global speaker delivers powerful message at Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU students team up with Million Meals

Image

Kids learn lesson of inclusion at MLK Youth Leadership Summit

Image

Sullivan County Brown Baggers Food Program has new temporary home

Image

Lawyers for Doctor Danny Tanoos must file their brief by Wednesday

Image

Study finds many parents unaware of suicidal thoughts in children

Image

High Tea for the Heart

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children