Speech to Text for Study finds many parents unaware of suicidal thoughts in children

suicide is the second leading cause of death in americans ages 15 to 24. it's an alarming statistic on its own. as news 10's lacey clifton shares, there's now an even greater push to tear down the stigma around suicide and get people talking. suicidal thoughts can hit people at any age. after speaking with a professional today, she told me she's even hearing kindergartene rs and first graders talking about death and suicide. that's why many are advocating to talk with your children about the topic. <this january marks three years since a tragic anniversary in sharon vorek's life. "i was in florida and i received a call from my daughter he had taken his own life." chip vorek took his life at the age of 50, leaving behind a wife and son. vorek says after her son's death she became involved in a local suicide survivor's support group called team of mercy. she says she's learned a lot through meeting regularly with the group. "this is an illness, it's depression, it's bi-polar. and for my own self, i didn't have any idea my son had any problems." and vorek isn't alone. a new study has found roughly half of parents don't realize their children are considering suicide. looking back, vorek says there were signs she may have missed. "he started getting rid of a lot of things that he had. // sleeping a lot, he slept a lot. he still held down a job, but he didn't care to go out in public." missy burton is the child and adolescent services clinical supervisor with the hamilton center. she says no matter your child's age, it's imperative to talk with them about suicide sooner rather than later. "even saying, 'this may be a hard conversation, you may feel upset, but i really am exploring this because i'm worried about you.' not accusing or making a child feel as if you're blaming them." as for vorek, she says for anyone struggling for the courage to talk with a child about suicide, to push through their anxiety about it. "it's just not supposed to happen this way. that you lose your children before you go yourself.">