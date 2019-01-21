Monday Afternoon Forecast

Clear
Posted: Mon Jan 21 11:05:21 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 21 11:05:21 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

this afternoon expect to still hang onto cold conditions. temperatures today topping out in the low 20's with a wind chill still making it feel like single digits. expect times of both sun and clouds, and it stays breezy throughout the day. tonight expect a partly cloudy sky as lows drop into the upper teens, but still breezy. tomorrow warmer with a chance for rain.
Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
