Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 1 this afternoon expect to still hang onto cold conditions. temperatures today topping out in the low 20's with a wind chill still making it feel like single digits. expect times of both sun and clouds, and it stays breezy throughout the day. tonight expect a partly cloudy sky as lows drop into the upper teens, but still breezy. tomorrow warmer with a chance for this afternoon expect to still hang onto cold conditions. temperatures today topping out in the low 20's with a wind chill still making it feel like single digits. expect times of both sun and clouds, and it stays breezy throughout the day. tonight expect a partly cloudy sky as lows drop into the upper teens, but still breezy. tomorrow warmer with a chance for rain. this afternoon expect to still hang onto cold conditions. temperatures today topping out in the low 20's with a wind chill still making it feel like single digits. expect times of both sun and clouds, and it stays breezy throughout the day. tonight expect a partly cloudy sky as lows drop into the upper teens, but still breezy. tomorrow warmer with a chance for rain. this afternoon expect to still hang onto cold conditions. temperatures today topping out in the low 20's with a wind chill still making it feel like single digits. expect times of both sun and clouds, and it stays breezy throughout the day. tonight expect a partly cloudy sky as lows drop into the upper teens, but still breezy. tomorrow warmer with a chance for rain.