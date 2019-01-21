Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

The president of Indiana State University hopes to bridge the gap between campus and the community.

Posted: Mon Jan 21 05:47:59 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 21 05:47:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bitter cold in store for us in just a moment... but first... we have new details regarding one of those wrecks on i-70 last night. it involved an indiana state police trooper. check out these images from the indiana state police. according to i-s-p... senior trooper tim rader was working a semi accident... when another semi hit his patrol car. you can see it caused significant damage. investigators say the second semi driver tried to stop... but jack-knifed due to the snow and ice. thankfully... trooper rader only suffered minor cuts and bruises. the driver and passenger in the semi were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening
Terre Haute
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 0°
Robinson
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 2°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Rockville
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Casey
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: -3°
Brazil
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 0°
Marshall
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 0°
Frigid Day, But Some Sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dangerous cold temperatures across the Wabash Valley

Image

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

Image

Community holds benefit for families of North Central crash victims

Image

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly sunny, still cold. High: 21°

Image

ISU celebrates '79 team

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Covered in love; looking for love

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children