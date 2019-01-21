Speech to Text for Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bitter cold in store for us in just a moment... but first... we have new details regarding one of those wrecks on i-70 last night. it involved an indiana state police trooper. check out these images from the indiana state police. according to i-s-p... senior trooper tim rader was working a semi accident... when another semi hit his patrol car. you can see it caused significant damage. investigators say the second semi driver tried to stop... but jack-knifed due to the snow and ice. thankfully... trooper rader only suffered minor cuts and bruises. the driver and passenger in the semi were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening