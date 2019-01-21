All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several school closings and delays have come into the news 10 newsroom. you can see them at the bottom of your screen. you can also find a full list on our website – wthitv.com.

///

storm team 10's eric stidman will be along in just a couple minutes to tell us just how cold it is out there. he can tell us the exact numbers - but nobody can paint the picture any better than news 10's abby kirk. she's live out in the elements this morning. abby, how are things out there? alia---- "cold!" i know we say "it's cold" far too often.... but this is the type of cold that is more uncomfortable. it's painful.... stand out here long enough...you're going to find yourself in some trouble. you've heard storm team 10 talk about wind chills before.... this is dangerous if ignored. these wind chills are how cold the air will feel on our skin...when the wind blows... if you are heading out this morning or later today, make sure you're wearing layers, covering up all of your skin. these are "single" digit temps right now. give yourself some time to warm up the car this morning... it took me about 30 minutes to melt away all that ice on my car this morning. take a look.... (use ice scraper) this is what's on the ground... "ice" and a thick layer of it in some spots.... "drive slow"....if you're heading out on the road....and use caution..... live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back you in the studio.

////

now if you can - take a good look at your screen. these pictures were provided to us from the terre haute police department. they hope you will be able to identify the man on your screen. police say he's the suspect in a theft at a local hospital. anyone with information is asked to call detective kenny murphy at (812) 244-2234.

/////

the vigo county sheriff's office has a warning about a scam that's making the rounds. it targets people recently released from jail "on bond". people have been receiving calls "demanding more money" and "threatens arrest". "the sheriff's office says".. it will "not" call making this request. "if" you're concerned.. "the sheriff says".. to call the clerk's office.

///

happening today - the nation honors civil rights icon - martin luther king junior. banks, post offices and some schools are closed for the day. m-l-k day was observed in the united states for the first time in 19-86. the day was designated as a national day of service by congress in 1994. several events are planned around the wabash valley to commemorate the day. that includes a youth leadership summit at booker t. washington community center here in terre haute.

///

the matchup for super bowl 53 is now set this morning. the los angeles rams intercepted drew brees and then kicked a field goal to beat the new orleans saints in the n-f-c championship. in the a-f-c, the new england patriots got the ball first in o-t and easily marched down the field for a touchdown - beating the kansas city chiefs. the rams-patriots game will be a rematch of super bowl 36. remember - "the" place to watch the super bowl is right here on wthi tv 10!