* WIND CHILL ADVISORY: PARKE, VERMILLION COUNTY UNTIL 12:00 PM EST *

Monday: Mostly sunny, still cold. High: 21°

Monday Night: Some clouds, windy. Low: 19°

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy. Not as cold. Rain and freezing rain likely. High: 40°

Detailed Forecast: Downright dangerous air will live in the Valley Monday as a small area of high pressure sits north of the two state area. This will keep sunshine around, but some clouds are likely. Expect temperatures to feel like they are in the single digits, and even below zero, for a good part of the day. By tonight, temperatures will moderate to seasonal normal for overnight lows (Upper teens). Tomorrow, a much needed warm front will blast into the area sending temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This will bring increasing chances for rain and with a frozen surface, freezing rain could be likely as well. This will make for slippery roadways. Temperatures will sink again after the warm front exits. A cold front trailing in will bring another wave of frigid air to the area for the weekend.

