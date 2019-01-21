Speech to Text for ISU celebrates '79 team

good evening.. this weekend has been a celebration of the history of indiana state basketball.. four decades after making a final four run.. the sycamores celebrating that legendary team from 19-79.. < yes.. it's been forty years since march went mad.. and brad miley says it feels like it.. "my aches and pains in my body tell me that. we were going to take a team picture. hodges was kneeling in the original picture. he needed a chair this time." it was a special season for the sycamores.. going all the way to the national championship game.. and.. at the start.. they knew it'd be a great year.. "one of the reasons why i thought we were going to be pretty good was that we played defense. we played good man defense and we played great team defense. and defense wins." the trees had carl nicks.. who'd go on to play in the n-b-a.. but of course it was the legend himself.. larry bird.. who led this indiana state team to history.. "we knew he was a great player. i thought he was more lethal in college. it's hard to say that. but i saw those moves way before he got to the pros." bird and the sycamores tore up the n-c-a-a.. going a perfect 29-0 in the regular season.. "when we got to be 20-0 i said nobody could beat us. we all thought that. we just didn't say it publicly." but it was magic johnson and michigan state who spoiled the national championship for the sycamores.. but nicks says they still could've won it.. "i say, nah we just ran out of time. we were going to win it, we just ran out of time." it goes down as the best season in indiana state history.. a team that.. 40 years later.. is still celebrated.. "we all call each other during the tournament. we know what we started there. we started something really special." "history is history. can't no one take that away from us. we did something that we can brag about