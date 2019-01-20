Clear
Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Jan 20 21:07:16 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 20 21:07:16 PST 2019
Posted By: Braden Harp

very cold conditions will move in tonight across the region. temperatures will fall close to 0 and wind chill values will fall below zero so be careful going outside overnight. temperatures will recover very slowly tomorrow with highs in the lower 20's. sunshine will take over through the day. tomorrow night some clouds will begin to move in and it will be windy tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the mid teens tomorrow night.
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 1°
Robinson
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -4°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 1°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -5°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Bitter cold tonight, clear skies tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

