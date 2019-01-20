Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

move in conditions will very cold very cold conditions will move in tonight across the region. temperatures will fall close to 0 and wind chill values will fall below zero so be careful going outside overnight. temperatures will recover very slowly tomorrow with highs in the lower 20's. sunshine will take over through the day. tomorrow night some clouds will begin to move in and it will be windy tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the mid teens tomorrow night. very cold conditions will move in tonight across the region. temperatures will fall close to 0 and wind chill values will fall below zero so be careful going outside overnight. temperatures will recover very slowly tomorrow with highs in the lower 20's. sunshine will take over through the day. tomorrow night some clouds will begin to move in and it will be windy tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the mid teens tomorrow night. very cold conditions will move in tonight across the region. temperatures the region. temperatures will fall close to 0 and wind chill values will fall below zero so be careful going outside overnight. temperatures will recover very slowly tomorrow with highs in the lower 20's. sunshine will take over through the day. tomorrow night some clouds will begin to move in and it will be windy tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the mid teens tomorrow night. very cold conditions will move in tonight across the region. temperatures will fall close to 0 and wind chill values will fall below zero so be careful going outside overnight. temperatures will recover very slowly tomorrow with highs in the lower 20's. sunshine will take over through the day. tomorrow night some clouds will begin to move in and it will be windy tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the mid teens tomorrow night.