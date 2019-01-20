Clear
News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Cold and frigid temps settling into the valley.

Posted: Sun Jan 20 06:41:37 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 20 06:42:08 PST 2019
Posted By: Chris Piper

today expect bitterly cold air to settle into the valley. partly sunny today with highs only at 18. still windy, so blowing snow could be an issue this morning. tonight we'll stay partly cloudy, but we'll get even colder. lows at 3 degrees, with wind chills below zero. tomorrow more sunshine moves in, but we stay cold. day time highs tomorrow at 22 degrees.
Terre Haute
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 4°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -5°
Rockville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -1°
Brazil
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 6°
Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
