Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Duke Energy ready to respond to downed power lines

Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger says crews started getting ready for weekend snow two days ago.

Posted: Sun Jan 20 05:48:07 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 20 05:48:07 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Duke Energy ready to respond to downed power lines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

starting at 8am. just like you prepare for winter weather moving through the valley... your energy supplier does, too. duke energy district manager -- rick burger -- says crews started getting ready two days ago. many power lines were downed as a result of all the snow and ice. burger says even the smallest amount of ice can be devastating to power lines. "winter weathers' a challege for us you could take a small water the size of my little finger here and it could triple in size with sleet and what happens then? is the wieght you have lines go down it's like a domino effect sometimes one span of line goes down it pulls on that it just pulls." burger says if you see a power line down... power line down... call duke energy and they will try to fix it as soon as possible.
Terre Haute
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 3°
Robinson
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 1°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -5°
Rockville
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 3°
Casey
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -6°
Brazil
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 3°
Marshall
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 3°
Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Downtown Terre Haute gets weekend economic boost from ISU alumni

Image

Police seeking identity of suspect

Image

Please remove snow and ice from around your mailboxes

Image

Duke Energy ready to respond to downed power lines

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Lincoln beats North Knox.

Image

Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl

Image

Indiana State vs. Loyola

Image

ISU game draws thousands to Terre Haute

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers