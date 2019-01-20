Speech to Text for Duke Energy ready to respond to downed power lines

starting at 8am. just like you prepare for winter weather moving through the valley... your energy supplier does, too. duke energy district manager -- rick burger -- says crews started getting ready two days ago. many power lines were downed as a result of all the snow and ice. burger says even the smallest amount of ice can be devastating to power lines. "winter weathers' a challege for us you could take a small water the size of my little finger here and it could triple in size with sleet and what happens then? is the wieght you have lines go down it's like a domino effect sometimes one span of line goes down it pulls on that it just pulls." burger says if you see a power line down... power line down... call duke energy and they will try to fix it as soon as possible.