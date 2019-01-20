Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will continue for the first part of the evening and temperatures will continue to drop to the lower teens. be careful traveling tonight. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper teens and lower 20's and sunlight will return for parts of the day. tomorrow night bitter cold air will move in with lows dropping to the single digits. be careful going outside! clouds will begin to make their way back to the area by tomorrow night. snow will continue for the first part of the evening and temperatures will continue to drop to the lower teens. be careful traveling tonight. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper teens and lower 20's and sunlight will return for parts of the day. tomorrow night bitter cold air will move in with lows dropping to the single digits. be careful going outside! clouds will begin to make their way back to the area by tomorrow night. snow will continue for the first part of the evening and temperatures will continue to drop to the lower teens. be careful traveling tonight. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper teens and lower 20's and sunlight will return for parts of the day. tomorrow night bitter cold air will move in with lows dropping to the single digits. be careful going outside! clouds will begin to make their way back to the area by tomorrow night. snow will continue for the first part of the evening and temperatures will continue to drop to the lower teens. be careful traveling tonight. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper teens and lower 20's and sunlight will return for parts of the day. tomorrow night bitter cold air will move in with lows dropping to the single digits. be careful going outside! clouds will begin to make their way back to the area by tomorrow night. snow will continue for the first part of the evening and temperatures will continue to drop to the lower teens. be careful traveling tonight. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper teens and lower 20's and sunlight will return for parts of the day. tomorrow the day. for parts of the day. tomorrow night bitter tomorrow the day. tomorrow night bitter tomorrow the day. for parts of will return and sunlight and lower 20's upper teens will rise to the upper teens and lower 20's and sunlight will return for parts of the day. tomorrow night bitter cold air will move in with lows dropping to the single digits. be careful going outside! clouds will begin to make their way back to the area by tomorrow night. night. tomorrow snow will continue for the first part of the evening and temperatures will continue to drop to the lower teens. be careful traveling tonight. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper teens and lower 20's and sunlight will return for parts of the day. tomorrow night bitter cold air will move in with lows dropping to the single digits. be careful going outside! clouds will begin to make their way back to the area by tomorrow night. snow will continue for the first part of the evening and temperatures will continue to drop to the lower teens. be careful traveling tonight. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper teens and lower 20's and sunlight will return for parts of the day. tomorrow night bitter cold air will move in with lows dropping to the single digits. be careful going outside! clouds will begin to make their way back to the area by tomorrow night. snow will continue for the first part of the evening and temperatures will continue to