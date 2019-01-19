Speech to Text for Lincoln beats North Knox.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

barr-reeve.. **north knox and vincennes lincoln girls taking part in the festivities.. **2nd quarter.. makinzi meurer with the outlet pass.. graycie poe lays it in and gets the foul.. the warriors have a huge 2nd quarter and lead by 3 at the half.. **to the 3rd.. meurer dribble move to the rim for the lay in.. warriors still leading.. meurer had 23 points.. **but here comes the alices.. darrian carmean knocks down the corner three.. we're tied heading to the 4th.. carmean put up 25.. **then in the 4th.. lincoln **then in the 4th.. lincoln exploits their size advantage down low.. maycce lange receives the pass and finishes off glass.. lange goes for 21 points.. vincennes lincoln gets the big county