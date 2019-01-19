Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl

four straight.. if you didn't realize basketball was a big deal here in the hoosier state.. you weren't paying attention.. governor eric holcomb proclaiming today basketball day indiana.. **and what better to celebrate than with a little buggy bowl.. barr reeve taking on north daviess.. **here we go.. jack townsend for the cougars.. unlimited range.. this is just silly.. hits the deep three.. cougs open on an 8-0 run.. **and isaac wagler said he's got north daviess right where he wants them.. the barr-reeve senior finishing the fast break with ease.. he had 14 points.. **barr-reeve charging back.. keegan o'neill misses on the first try.. but this is what makes him so tough.. the putback and-one.. vikings take the lead in the 3rd.. **but it was short-lived.. jack wininger on the other end.. he goes down low.. makes the defense miss.. and hits the buzzer beater.. north daviess back on top into the 4th.. **but barr-reeve comes through in the clutch.. o'neill back in the low post.. only needs one try this time.. keegan o'neill leads all scorers with 17 points.. barr-reeve continues it's buggy bowl dominance.. eight straight for the vikings..