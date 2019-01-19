Speech to Text for Indiana State vs. Loyola

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening.. a lot of excitement around indiana state basketball today.. the sycamores playing in their first sellout since 2005.. **it's all to honor that 19-79 team that made a run all the way to the final four.. i-s- u unveiling a new banner at hulman center.. and lots of people wanting to see that guy.. larry legend that guy.. larry legend himself in the house as indiana state takes on loyola.. **sycamore shooters doing work early on.. jordan barnes takes the handoff and goes knock knock knocking down that three.. i-s-u in front.. **but loyola goes on a run.. the big slam puts the ramblers up by 12 in the first half.. **indiana state not going quietly though.. late in the period.. cooper neese with the feed to allante holston.. he throws down a nice dunk.. **then just before the break.. quick passing over to barnes.. he beats the buzzer with the triple.. i-s-u down by 6 at the half.. **still some work to do.. that's christian williams on the steal and fast break dunk.. he had 11 points.. **working on that comeback.. bronson kessinger the feed to barnes and he floats it in.. barnes goes for 15.. **but this guy owned the 2nd half for the trees.. tyreke key takes on the defender.. goes underneath for the and-one.. key with a team high 19.. **later.. it's holston with some nice defense.. he gets a takeaway.. sycamores three on one and it's holston at the rim.. that gets indiana state within three.. but the ramblers just rebuff every effort from the sycamores.. loyola spoils the celebration with a 75-67 win over i-s-u.. < we're doing so many good things, but we're shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit. we're getting shown by really good basketball teams the execution, the finer things. we'll have one guy make a mistake on defense that leads to an open three, that leads to a foul, or being out of position, an easy basket.> it was the 19-79 squad that really drew in the fans tonight though at indiana state.. the sycamores putting on a special program to honor the year march went mad.. 40 years ago this season.. a larry bird-led indiana state squad made it all the way to the national championship game.. carl nicks played on that team.. he later went in the 1st round of the nba draft.. and he says it's hard to believe it's been forty years since that final four run.. < the memories are so strong, and when i walk in here, especially today it's so hyped up. it don't seem that long to me. i know it's been that long but it don't feel that long. it don't seem that long. i was telling somebody earlier that i wish i could just put a uniform on and be