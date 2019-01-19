Clear
ISU game draws thousands to Terre Haute

ISU game draws thousands to Terre Haute

Posted: Sat Jan 19 19:26:28 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 19 19:26:28 PST 2019
Posted By: Braden Harp

time downtown. news 10's garrett brown joins us live outside the hulman center... where you can see the snow coming he has more on what this day means for local business. it's new for you tonight at six. garrett... yes heather hours ago the streets down town was a sea of of blue and white. all coming here to hulman arena. but local businesses also saw these crowds before the game even began. <for many the copper bar downtown is a tradition before any isu game. but saturdays crowd was also full of alumni who returned to their alma mater from across the country. "i was a freshman that year when it all happened. obviously we had a group of people watching it on tv cheering them on all the way through." while many used the day to reflect of what occurred forty years ago. businesses downtown saw this as an opportunity for their future. pulling in record crowds to the establishments. "we were expecting a huge day for us. we pretty much have all our employees working today. it was kind of a blackout date. no one could have this day off because we were expecting a record crowd." restaurants, hotels and other businesses in terre haute received an economic boost. but many wanted to use this as an opportunity to promote what has changed and what is to come. "to get those people to come back to see downtown terre haute, see indiana state university and how its changed. also hear about the changes that are coming. i think really does help the community a lot." as for these alums the growth of downtown terre haute is exciting to hear. especially for what it means for the future of the community. "i believe in terre haute. i believe in downtown. i think with what the convention centers going to do its going to make downtown prosper. make terre haute proposer and that's what we want."> now if you would like to see what all took place inside hulman arena earlier today. we'll have more on the special occasion coming up in sports. reporting live in terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. back to you.
