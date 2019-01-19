Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

today's chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today a winter storm watch and a winter weather advisory are in effect for the wabash valley. we'll start off as rain, but this afternoon expect to change to a rain and snow mix, and then snow. highs today at 35 with the warmest part of the day being this morning. tonight expect snow to continue, but also ice will be a problem as temperatures drop quickly. lows tonight at 14.