Speech to Text for Segment Three In The Paint

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back to in the paint... one of the highlights for one of the highlights for south knox last season was a big win over vincennes lincoln.. it was the spartans first victory over the alices since 19-93.. **the two county rivals meet tonight at south knox for the first time since that game last year.. **great battle here.. we go to the 4th quarter.. brody ruggles was something else.. spin move.. got it!! what a play.. the junior balling in the 4th.. **south knox responds in kind though.. justin fickling with the and-one on the other end.. that ties the game up at 36-all.. **now it's the alices turn.. hunter hopwood gets a gift from the defense.. and the easy bucket has lincoln back on top.. **but another quick response.. zach welage the laser to fickling.. he converts on another hoop and harm.. the spartans are back in front in the 4th.. **but ruggles with something to say about that.. he gets the steal and the bucket.. this kid had 22 points.. 19 of them in the 4th quarter.. **but the spartans keep the pressure on.. welage another great pass. this one to garrett couchenour for the quick bucket.. south knox comes away with another awesome win.. the spartans down vincennes lincoln 56-52.. after losing 20 in row to the alices.. south knox has now won two-straight over now won two-south knox has the alices.. south knox has now won two-straight over the county foe.. **vincennes rivet looking to stretch their winning streak to three straight.. patriots hosting northeast dubois... **that's logan dodd for the jeeps... he hits the triple.. putting some pressure on rivet.. **then.. pass inside is tipped right to macaine claycomb.. the senior puts it straight up.. **later.. colten mouzin intercepts the pass and he's on the break.. love the patience here as he converts on the and-one.. good heads up play by mouzin.. vincennes rivet makes it three in a row with the win.. patriots 46-34 over the jeeps.. the wic girls championship was on the line tonight between northview and cloverdale... the lady knights were not only looking for the conference title but a little payback.. the lady clovers 13 days ago pounded them by 20.... the wic title game took place in brazil.... northview guard macey timberman the baseball pass to jenny lundy.... the northview senior dominating the post like always....she misses but get the ball back and kisses two off the glass.... lundy wasn't a kind host.....she rejects this cloverdale shot....many is lundy a gamer... cloverdale had a answer for everything northview threw at them... sammie shrum tickles the twine from downtown... they needed two extra sessions for this game....it was cloverdale coming out on top 68-65 in double ot... the lady clovers are you wic champs... another wic girls showdown had west vigo entertaining edgewood.... grace likens hits the 10-footer for west vigo....her family said to get number 40 for the lady vikings, i got her for you... other end....likens tells edgewood to get that shot out of here...she was a force on both ends of the court.... late first quarter....alex barnaby buries the deep two just inside the three-point line for west vigo... lady vikings snap a 13-game losing steak to win their wic crossover game 37-31 over edgewood... the isu women were trying to pick up a mvc road win at valpo.... move straight to overtime.....less than two to go.... sycamores up three.....ashli o'neal says lets make it six.....the guard has been clutch all season long for isu... great defense by isu.....they get the steal and find o'neal for a layup to seal this one... o'neal was awesome.....she went for 28 ....isu wins 86-82 in ot.... the sycamores improve to 3-2 in the mvc... time now for our sports 10 spirit award winners tonight... .... terre haute north fans... riverton parke fans... south vermillion fans... north daviess fans... vincennes rivet fans... south knox fans... up next our subway play of the night.. took place at a basketball game but had nothing to do with hoops... congrats to senior bailey holloran....the 20-year with down syndrome celebrated her birthday tonight by being honored as the schools homecoming queen... to make it even more special....the south crowd sang happy birthday to her as you can see she loved it... congrats bailey, you deserved it! time now for the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... th north - michael dunagan - 36 points th south - kenyon sholty - 26 points vincennes lincoln - brody ruggles - 22 points riverton parke - pierson barnes 21