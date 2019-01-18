Speech to Text for Segment Two In The Paint

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... we haven't had many showdowns this year were ranked wabash valley teams faced each other, but we got that tonight between two of the favorites in sectional 47 in linton and north daviess..... this 2a showdown took place at the cougars den....as 8th ranked north daviess hosted number three linton.... start second quarter...linton comes up with the loose ball and their out and running.... and lincoln hale is finishing...count it and you can put him on the line... how about this....hale misses his free throw, follows it and scores....four points in a matter of seconds... jack townsend was doing all he could to keep north daviess in it.....sick spin move and fade away.... he had 17... second quarter, beautiful two man game between lincoln hale and sammy robbins... sammy gets two off the great assist from lincoln... north daviess down double digits, but not going quietly....jack wininger with the spin and hoop... cougars keep chipping away.....townsend the shot fake and two....their down 10.... then townsend just toying with the defender and this was pretty good defense, he's just that good with the ball in hands... that three gets north daviess to within seven... third quarter linton and lincoln hale put this game away....hale so smooth gets to the rim with ease....he had 20... linton wins this 2a battle of ranked teams 48-38....the miners have won seven straight over the cougars... back at the start of december.. north vermillion beat parke heritage to win the banks of the wabash tournament.. tonight.. the wolves with revenge on the mind.. **parke heritage and north vermillion once again squaring off in cayuga.. **1st quarter.. check out this dime from riley ferguson.. goes up for the shot but feeds it j-t o'brien for the score.. that ties the game up.. ties the game score.. that ties the game up.. **the wolves go on a bit of a run.. o'brien inside to connor davis.. he goes to the rim for the and-one.. that's gonna put parke heritage gonna put and-one.. that's gonna put parke heritage out in front.. **the falcons though.. battle back.. garrett pollard hauls in the rebound and puts it right back up.. that's the kind of play coaches love to see.. second chance points there.. **then.. north vee pushing the pace.. trevor eppert right to the rim.. after a slow start.. the falcons rev it up.. north vermillion beats parke heritage for the second time this season.. north vee takes it 59-45.. **south vermillion looking to pull off an upset at home.. wildcats hosting greencastle.. **3rd quarter.. a shooter gets hot.. bryce mcleish pump fakes and then drills it from the wing.. south vee down by 6.. **later.. kick out.. mcleish on the wing again.. he hits from long range.. three balls flying at south vermillion.. **then.. check out the inside work from brandon johnson.. a smooth finish underneath for him.. south vee trying to battle back.. **great effort play here.. ball to south vee.. mcleish unguarded.. and you know what that means.. triple.. good.. mcleish had 14 points in the game.. but it's not enough to catch the tiger cubs.. greencastle wins this one 57-46.. sophomore brody whitaker with a great game.. he had 27 points for the tiger cubs.. **north central takes a two-game winning streak on the road for homecoming at riverton parke.. **straight to the 2nd half.. north central working it around.. bryton suggs hits the long ball.. that gives north central a 4th quarter lead.. **but here come the panthers.. jonathon virostko from downtown.. kid's a shooter and he pushes r-p ahead.. **then.. great recovery from brandon hazzard.. he almost gets it stolen but he flips the script.. a beautiful finish in the lane.. and r-p is rolling.. **later.. virostko the no-look pass.. this is just so smooth.. pierson barnes strikes on the corner three.. the sophomore puts together a big game.. 21 points for barnes.. this game was tied up.. but r-p goes on a 12-nothing run in the 4th quarter to come away with the win on homecoming.. norh central's streak snapped on the road.. panthers win 57-46.. coming up we have the big county showdown between south knox and vincennes lincoln.... and the wic girls conference championship conference girls and the wic and the wic girls conference championship was on the line