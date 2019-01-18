Speech to Text for Segment One In The Paint

good evening good evening and welcome to in the paint... for the second week in a row mother nature tried to mess with our friday night hoops, but once again all the games were able to get in.... we had some good games in the area tonight.... two ranked teams met at the cougars den between north daviess and linton.....couny bragging rights were on the line between south knox and vincennes lincoln... and parke heritage and north vermillion faced each other for the second time this season, the falcons won the first one....who would come out on top tonight... we have all that plus so much more with highlights from 12 games.... we'll start the show with one of the hottest teams in the wabash valley in terre haute north... this is incredible.....after an ohh and six start to the season a win tonight and the patriots would be back at the five-hundred mark with a seven and seven record.... north hosted clay city.....there is the great patriots head coach todd woelfle instructing his players... if you play north and leave cayman hayes open, bad things are going to happen to you like this.....kid has a sweet shooting touch... speaking of shooting touches...no one in the area had a hotter hand tonight than michael dunagan....the north senior was shooting the rock like steph curry.... dunagan hit eight three's and scored a career-high 36 points... great play by the patriots.....hayes finds aaron tompkins on the mini alley-oop... clay city knew they had to score to stay in the game...ethan rogers says 1-2-3.... the eels just didn't have enough manpower to stay with the red hot patriots... elliott cotton fights off the defender and goes off glass.... terre haute north rolls 102-61.....no your eyes aren't deceiving you.... the patriots crack the century mark for the first time since februray of 1995.... the victory also moves terre haute north back to the five hundred mark at 7-7... pretty impressive when you consider they started ohh and six.... terre haute south was trying to pick up their first conference indiana win this season, they hosted bloomington north... second quarter....cordell hanes money on the three and he's fouled...he'd hit the free throw for the rare four-point play... braves up 27-26..... less than five seconds to go in first half...hanes misses but kody deckard is there for the putback right before the horn... the good guys were up 29-28..... third quarter....south big man kenyon sholty shows off his range....the senior had a nice game with 26 points... midway through the fourth....cordell hanes drives and gets the hoop and harm... he'd get the old fashion three-point play to tie the game at 57.... after that it was all bloomington north, this three by the cougars put them ahead for good.... bloomington north wins 72-65.....braves have dropped five straight... the guys at w-r-v are finally getting some momentum.. a win tonight would give the tonight would a win momentum.. a win tonight would give the wolverines a season-high three game winning streak... **w-r-v back at home.. shakamak at home.. **w-r-v back streak... winning streak... **w-r-v back at home.. shakamak coming in for a friday night showdown.. **4th quarter.. levi webb goes inside and puts the shot up.. he gets friendly bounce for the deuce.. lakers trailing.. **then.. webb bringing the ball up.. he gives it up for just a second.. but coy gilbert gives it back.. webb the triple for shakamak.. **lakers make a couple late baskets.. but w-r-v does everything they need to do to secure this win.. including knocking down those free throws.. white river valley wins its third game in a row.. wolverines down shakamak in a low-scoring battle.. w-r-v wins