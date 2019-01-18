Speech to Text for 300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

resentencing. 300 athletes and their families are descending on terre haute this weekend. the city is playing host to a u-s-a gymnastics competition. news 10's heather good is live outside "strive 3-65." that's where the meet is taking place. she has more on preparations and how the competition will impact the city. it's new for you tonight at 10. staff members here at strive 365 have been working all day to get the inside -- and outside -- ready for tomorrow's big meet. terre haute scored the event... and it means big points for this indoor athletic facility... and area business. < covered: "we built this facility to do things like this so we're excited, we're really excited about hosting it." staff members at this indoor athletic facility are busy getting ready. strive 365 opened a little more than a year ago... and now it's preparing to host it's largest event yet. roughly 3-hundred athletes are expected to hit the floor for a u-s-a gymnastics invitational. strive 365 director bryan archer says, "helps put terre haute and strive 365 and all of us on the map as far as athletic events here in the wabash valley and in this area so we're really excited and grateful to have this opportunity." wabash valley tumbling and gymnastics helped the city secure the competition. according to the terre haute convention and visitors bureau... the meet will leave a 25-thousand dollar impact on the local economy... and that's just the start. more than 6-hundred athletes will be in terre haute come march for a state tournament... leaving an estimated 50-thousand dollar impact. the strive 365 director says he hopes to build on this weekend's momentum to ensure the next competition is a 10. "with the field setup and how every things going to be ran and different things, we know we'll learn a few things this weekend and we hope that whenever more people come for the march tournament we'll have everything hopefully figured out and it'll be an even better experience."> athletes hit the floor tomorrow morning at 8am. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. olney, olney, illinois