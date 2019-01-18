Speech to Text for Silver Birch assisted living facility

nearly a nearly a month away from opening its doors...a new living space is expected to fill up fast. "silver birch" is a new assisted living facility in terre haute. you can find the building on lafayette avenue. you're seeing video of the construction here.. staff members say they're actively sorting through applications. once the doors open february 21st -- organizers say residents and their families will feel right at home. "once you're in that building and see what we have to offer, it's a lifestyle shift as well as assistance that gives those adult aged children a piece of mind. mom and dad are safe as well as living in a beautiful community." approved residents can tour the facility starting february 11th. "silver birch" is not full yet -- but staff members expect that to quickly change. to find out more about the application process -- call the number on your screen or visit wthi-tv-dot-com.