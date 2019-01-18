Speech to Text for Brazil and Clay City Orca Grants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was 34-years-old. two wabash valley communities are celebrating after receiving some money from the state. yesterday indiana lieutenant governor suzanne crouch anounced the winners of a community development block grant. the money comes from the office of community and rural affairs.. or ocra. clay city, indiana was one of the big winners... news 10s garrett brown is live there now... he has more on how the funding will improve the quality of life in the city. yes im here at the clay city waste water treatment plant. the facility here runs fine. but it's other facilties around town that will be receiving much needed help. < charles strunk serves as superintendent for the clay city wastewater treatment plant. strunk says when it rains heavy.. the system backup water into people's yards across town. "really overloads hydraulically our plant and we tend to see solids washing out. it's a really big issue and we really did need to get it addressed sooner than later." but the one million dollar project to fix these issues now has a little help. that's as the town was awarded seven hundred thousand dollars. one of five other communities to receive that much funding. "very thankful and blessed to have that opportunity to get that money to do that. so ocra has really done well for clay city." if not for this grant.. clay city could have been affected in bad ways. but thanks to this support from the state its citizens won't have to pay as much for the project. "that was a million dollar project so it helps us out tremendously. like i said we wont have to raise our rates. the people will be happy about that." as for strunk he's not only happy to help improve the facility but also the potential it brings for clay city. "i hope the treatment plant can actually grow. i hope we get more citizens to move into clay city. they know they're going to get a good job, we know we're doing a good job. its just overall good for the community."> the city of brazil, indiana also received some funding from this grant. if you would like to read about that or other communities in the state that were awarded funds. we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in clay city. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. nearly a month away