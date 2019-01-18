Speech to Text for Local shelter works to keep animals safe in the cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as brady said.. colder temperatures and winter weather are in our weekend forecast. a local shelter is scrambling to find room for 8 dogs out in the cold... that's because more people are surrendering animals than adopting them. news 10's jordan kudisch explains how "you" can help. patrece, there is simply not enough room inside local shelters. that means some dogs are forced outside. it's a situation the parke- vermillion county humane society is dealing with. < brenda boatright is the shelter manager. she says people haven't been adopting lately. this is causing a major space issue. "we have 21 kennels inside. 10 kennels outside. plus what we call the puppy pad and that's an outside larger kennel as well. all 21 are filled inside. puppy pad is filled outside." in order to make that work... they are having to use spaces like the "surgery room" and "kitchen" to set up extra crates. "we do surgeries in the surgery room, we always need that space available and now it's going to be full of dogs and crates." now the challenge is to make space "inside" for the 8 dogs outside. the below freezing temperatures can be harmful. and.. the cold can also cause water bowls to freeze. staff members have to break up chunks of ice to ensure the dogs are getting fresh water. "that takes up a chunk of your day which takes away from attention the dogs could be getting elsewhere." boatright says this is no way for animals to live. " my favorties left the other day and i cried, i cried because she was getting out of this situation and going to a good home." > the humane society is the humane > the humane society is always looking for people to adopt. to learn more about how you can keep these "furry friends" keep these "furry friends" out of the cold...visit our website at wthitv.com back to