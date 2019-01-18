Speech to Text for SOLD OUT: ISU Men's Basketball set to host Loyola, 1979 Final Four team will be on hand

"this "this weekend" will bring "a lot of sycamore fans" to downtown terre haute. "the men's basketball team" is hosting "loyola". but it's also "a big celebration".. of when "march went mad". "a sellout crowd" will pack "hulman center" tomorrow. "40"-years-ago.. "larry bird" and "the sycamores" went to the 19-79 n-c-double-a "final four". "the team" and "coaches" will return for this weekend's game "at hulman center". "this weekend's game".. is the 1st sellout for the program.. since a 20-05 meeting with indiana. /////// //////// "we're very excited to have a big time atmosphere in the hulman center as we play loyola who played in the final 4 last year.. and we hope that will push us over the top in the game and have a nice celebration of the 1979 team." //////// all "9"-thousand tickets for the general public have been sold. "students" are expected to take up another "12"-hundred tickets. people "with will-call tickets" should go to "the 8th street entrance" due to construction. "officials" encourage people to arrive "early".. and use caution