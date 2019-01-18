Speech to Text for Weekend winter weather is coming - Brady breaks down the latest forecast

rain will begin to move through the area tonight and temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow rain will begin to turn to snow and windy conditions will make their way into the area. wind gusts will climb to 30 miles per hour and temperatures will drop all day long. snow will possibly begin accumulating tomorrow afternoon. expect 1-3" by the end of the day. tomorrow night colder air will arrive and temperatures will drop to the lower teens.