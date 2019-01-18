Speech to Text for More local support to furloughed government employees

say something. there's "more local support" for federal employees who are "not" getting paid righ now. "the terre haute children's museum".. is offering "free admission" to families of furloughed employees. this is available for "2"-adults.. who share a household.. and children living in that household. "the y-m-c-a of the wabash valley".. in clay and vigo counties.. is also helping out. they're waiving "registration" and "membership fees" for federal workers. that's "in addition to" waived child watch and afterschool program fees. you need to show "a valid federal i-d" for all