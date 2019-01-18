Speech to Text for Sheriff John Plasse steps in as the new face of Crime Stoppers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"vigo "vigo county's new sheriff" is adjusting to his new role. one of his responsibilities.. is being "the face of crime stoppers". "sheriff john plasse".. is ready to take on "a more active role in the program". it allows people to submit tips "on crimes" and "active cases". and in some cases.. they may get "rewards for their information". "sheriff plasse says".. he knows first-hand.. just how vital "your support can be" in solving crime. and sometimes.. those crimes spill outside of vigo county. /////// //////// "i don't think there's a border when it comes to crime, when something bad happens we're going to help whoever it is work on that case and hopefully get that person brought to justice." /////// "sheriff plasse says".. he's truly grateful for the local support of law enforcement over the years. he reminds you.. "if" you see something..