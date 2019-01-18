Clear
Local fire department taking steps to fix issues finding addresses

Posted: Fri Jan 18 14:14:11 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 14:14:11 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

office. finding your house in an emergency.. can be a difficult task "for any 1st responder". however.. "officals in richland county" are taking steps "to fix that problem". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how firefighters "hope to better serve the public". ///// < "for years fire fighters and first responders in olney, illinois have struggled to find homes to due house numbers not being visible from the street. now county officals hope to change all of that." drive around olney long enough and you'll see them. bright orange and black address signs. "we get a blank sign. we have to number them and then we go out and assist the homeowner in installing the sign." but these signs don't just show support for the olney tigers. "there's not a lot of houses marked and when seconds count we need to be able to find addresses very quickly. the entire emergency system. not just the fire department." olney fire chief michael hill says finding houses at night can be almost impossible. "i mean we have flood lights on the sides of our trucks as we're going down residential roads. we flip all the lights on and even then most houses didn't have numbers on their houses or their mail boxes." "if they miss it they're going to have to turn around and our trucks our big enough they're difficult to turn around in a small area." the new signs hope to cut out the uncertainty. they give first responders quick identification. thursday night the program received a big boost. "the 911 board has donated another five hundred signs to continue this program. they started with five hundred they donated another five hundred." any richland county resident can get one of the "1-thousand" signs. fire fighter association president tyler kocher says they already have over four hundred people signed up. "if one of these signs saves a life it's worth every penny that was ever spent on them. just one life saved because they made it a little bit quicker. for the ambulance, for the cop, us, anybody." "at six oclock i'll have more information on how you can get signed up to get one of these signs. in olney illinois, gary brian news 10." > ///////
